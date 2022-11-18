LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man that was captured by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force was sentenced after the FBI and task force arrested him back in May 2022.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Sean Deemer of the 500 block of Golden Street was sentenced to four to eight years in prison followed by five years probation after admitting guilt to two dockets as a result of an undercover investigation that the FBI referred to the Human Trafficking Task Force.

The charges on the first docket include three different types of unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, criminal solicitation, and criminal use of a communication facility, the district attorney’s office said.

The charges on the second docket include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, three different types of unlawful contact with a minor, photographing or filming a sex act of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, and disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor.

Between the dates of May 6 and 12, 2021, an undercover agent with the FBI posed as an 11-year-old girl on the mobile messaging application, KiK, and had a conversation with the defendant, the district attorney’s office noted.

Multiple explicit messages and photos were sent and requested by the Deemer.

Lititz Borough Police and Human Trafficking Task Force Detective P.J. Savage filed charges on the first docket; Lancaster City Bureau of Police and Human Trafficking Task Force Detective Jessica Higgins filed charges on the second docket.