LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lititz man who caused a deadly horse and buggy crash that killed an Amish teenager two years ago was sentenced to prison.

Phillip Sullivan II, 20, pleaded guilty to charges that included homicide by vehicle while DUI, and was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 29, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to between three and eight years by Judge Jeffrey Wright.

Andrew Stoltzfus, 18, was killed on July 5, after Sullivan crashed into him while he was high on marijuana and had a blood alcohol content level over the legal limit, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

In Pennsylvania the legal limit BAC is .8 but Sullivan admitted to having one of .103

“[The Amish community] refrains that it is not their place to judge and that it is up to any person, and in this case the defendant, to take that second chance and make something of it,” Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo said to Judge Wright on behalf of the victim’s family. “I am not here to ask your honor to not offer a second chance, but I am asking your honor to protect the citizens of the Commonwealth in the interim.”

Prosecutors say that Sullivan was speeding, leaving the Fourth of July party when he crashed into Stolzfus before 3 a.m. along the 5700 block of Division Highway. A crash reconstruction showed that Sullivan was going 68 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The horse was also killed from the impact of the crash, according to the DA’s Office.

“Being a judge would be a lot easier if I could hold a crystal ball and see what your future may hold,” Judge Wright said to the defendant.

Linardo asked for a sentencing of six to 20 years while the defense counsel asked for a sentencing of three to eight years.

“The defendant’s actions by speeding down Division Highway while drunk and high at night are the only reason we are here,” Linardo said. “Such actions are unfortunately not uncommon in Lancaster County, but thankfully those actions resulting in the death of any member of our community are much less common, yet much more serious. So too, I ask this Court, to enact a much more serious sentence.”