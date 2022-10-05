LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Shane E. Richardson, a 55-year-old from Lititz, was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 17 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two minors, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports.

Richardson was convicted in June of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault of a person less than 16, according to the district attorney’s office.

In January 2021, the victims reported to a Manheim Township Police Department officer that they were assaulted by Richardson while staying at his residence after their parents divorced and lost their home. Richardson was a family friend, the district attorney’s office says. The victims were assaulted between 2008 and 2011.

“[Richardson] never expressed remorse or acknowledgment,” Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, who prosecuted the case, said at the end of the proceeding according to the district attorney’s office. “He’s more concerned about his reputation than what he did to [the victims].”

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Richardson will have to register as a lifetime sex offender and have no contact with the victims or their families.