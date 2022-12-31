LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lititz are investigating a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 29.

According to police, officers received a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. on North Cedar Street near the intersection of East Market Street.

Police say that a pedestrian reported they were crossing the road when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received hospital care.

The pedestrian also reported that the vehicle left the scene after the collision. There is no vehicle description available, but it may have sustained damage to the front of the vehicle or hood area.

Anyone with information should call the Lititz Borough Police Department. at 717-626-6393, email Tips@LititzPD.org