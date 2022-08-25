LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15.

According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to surveillance footage, the man appeared to show the teller identification belonging to a victim who lives in Lititz.





The suspect completed a withdrawal slip and successfully withdrew $1,000 from the victim’s bank account.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Savage, Lititz Borough Police Department at (717) 626-6393 extension 239 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).