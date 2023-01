LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police (LBPD) are investigating an act of criminal mischief in the Lititz Springs Park area of the borough.

According to police, they received a complaint of criminal mischief that occurred in the park. During the overnight hours between Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, unknown suspects spray-painted portions of the band shell on another property located inside the park.

Courtesy of LBPD Courtesy of LBPD Courtesy of LBPD

Anyone with information should call the LBPD at 717-626-6393 or email Tips@LititzPD.org.