MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Originally built in 1926, the bridge was on track to be demolished and removed. But the county chose to keep it after community input.

“We always come out into the community and talk to them. A lot of p[people said this was important to them. That they come through here and a lot and it’s important for the agriculture community. Some of the equipment and we decided that we would replace it rather than eliminate it,” Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

The bridge reopening is part of a multi-year improvement plan to repair and replace all structurally deficient bridges in the county. Two more are left and should be completed by 2024.