LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time Lancaster County coffee shop recently unveiled its fourth Midstate location.

The New Holland Coffee Company recently announced the grand opening of its newest coffee shop location in Lititz, which is located at 51 West Kleine Lane. According to their Facebook page, the new shop held its official grand opening on Saturday, November 4.

If you are interested in checking out the new location’s food and drink menu, you can click here.

To date, the New Holland Coffee Company has opened four locations across the Midstate – their other three coffee shops can be found at:

832 West Main Street (“New Holland” location)

856 West Main Street (“Botanical Creperie” location)

29 East King Street (“Lancaster” location)

According to their website, the New Holland Coffee Company was first founded back in 2005. The company’s mission is “To provide for our community: a gathering place for all who want to experience high-quality coffee, delicious food, and excellent service, combined with an atmosphere that fosters conversation and connections to make it a thoroughly enjoyable experience.”

The hours of operation for their new Lititz location are Mondays through Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is important to note that the New Holland Coffee Company says they plan on expanding their evening hours of operation in the future.

