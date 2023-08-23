CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A locally owned cookie dough food truck recently won two local awards and the business plans to continue its expansion.

Back in April of 2018, a then-junior at Cedar Crest High School named Gavin Binner officially founded ‘Dough & Shake’, which was an edible cookie dough eatery that first opened in The Lebanon Farmers Market. According to Binner, the original concept for then Dough & Shake actually began as a school project.

“[The concept] was going to be for a graduation project that I was doing,” Binner explained. “My grandparents ended up helping to fund my idea and then I started selling at the Lebanon Farmers Market.”

Following his graduation from high school, Binner decided not to go to college and instead go full speed into his new business. In March 2020, Binner rebranded his business and renamed it Scoop O Dough – he also decided to make his cookie dough eatery mobile by opening a food trailer.

Today, Scoop O Dough operates one food truck and a food trailer – the business serves the Hershey, Lebanon, York, Harrisburg, Reading, Allentown, and Philadelphia areas. According to Binner, they are most known for their array of edible cookie dough flavors, Farm Show Milkshakes, and ice cream.

If you want to check our Scoop O Dough’s full menu, you can click here.

Back on Saturday, Aug. 5, Scoop O Dough was one of 25 food trucks that attended the first annual Lancaster’s Best Food Truck competition, which was run by the Joyful Doberman Rescue of PA. The competition was held at the Roots Country Market & Auction and the event raised over $5,000.

Scoop O Dough came away with two awards – one for Best Frozen Dessert and another for Consumers Choice.

Owner of Scoop O Dough, Gavin Binner

The following are all of the winners from the first annual Lancaster’s best food truck competition:

Lancaster County’s Best – Stoney’s Burgers and Fries

– Stoney’s Burgers and Fries Consumer Choice – Scoop O’ Dough

– Scoop O’ Dough Drinks – Joe on The Go

– Joe on The Go Frozen Dessert – Scoop O’ Dough

– Scoop O’ Dough BBQ – Piper Belles

– Piper Belles Dessert – Cupcakes by Casey

– Cupcakes by Casey Sandwiches – Skip’s

– Skip’s Burgers – Stoney’s Burgers and Fries

– Stoney’s Burgers and Fries Tacos – Latin Touch

– Latin Touch Other – Rad-ish

“It felt great to win two in one day,” Binner added. “It’s an amazing feeling [to see] the community come out and support everybody.”

Moving forward, Binner plans on franchising his mobile cookie dough eatery in the coming months and hopes to eventually open more trucks and an actual brick-and-mortar storefront. According to Binner, he hopes to grow Scoop O Dough in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Delaware, and Maryland.

“This really has been a dream come true for me,” Binner said. “It’s a little emotional to be honest because I put everything into this. I am just thankful for everyone that’s helped me get to this point.”