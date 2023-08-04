LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is saying farewell to its longtime chief, David Steffen.

After 44 years of service and 12 years of leadership as chief, Steffen is retiring. He was the first chief of the department. Chief Joshua Kilgore will now be stepping into his shoes.

Steffen was appointed in August 2011. Under his leadership, on January 1, 2012, the townships of Clay, Penn, and Warwick became the largest regional police agency in Lancaster County serving over 40,000 citizens.

Eight years later in 2020, the department grew again with the Borough of East Petersburg joining under contracted police services.

Another major accomplishment that happened under Steffen’s eye came in May 2019 when the department achieved its goal of becoming a Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accredited agency.

During Steffen’s tenure, the agency also became the first in Lancaster County to implement body-worn cameras for all sworn officers and post all policy directives on the agency webpage. This step was one of leadership, with several other agencies following in the department’s footsteps.

In addition to the work he did as chief, Steffen also served on numerous boards, panels, and committees during his twelve years at the department. In 2021, he was President of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association in 2021.

Now as he has completed his career, the department says Steffen is looking forward to enjoying a private life, traveling, fly fishing, and spending time with his family.