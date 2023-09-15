LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An event promoting puppy mill awareness is coming to Lancaster this weekend.

Zoe’s House Rescue, a local nonprofit dog rescue that focuses on saving, rehabilitating, and rehoming puppy mill dogs is hosting its annual event “Puppy Mill Awareness Day” at Buchanan Park in Lancaster from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.

Those who attend will learn about the issue of puppy mills in Pennsylvania and about how to make responsible and informed decisions about where and how to adopt a dog.

There will also be adoptable dogs at the event along with pet-friendly activities and vendors.

The event will also include a “Survivors Parade” where dogs that were rescued from puppy mills will gather with their owners and foster parents.