LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – About a dozen local veterans have their artwork on display at the Ware Center in downtown Lancaster.

The exhibit is called “With Courage and Creativity”.

For some of artists, they have had a passion for the arts their whole lives.

“At a young age I realized I was good at something and that was art,” G. Robert Wagner, a veteran artist, said. “It was natural.”

Wagner and Scott Hower have been pioneers for those looking to be creative.

However, a veteran, co-founded WriteFace, a non-profit that offers journaling and expressive writing to veterans who are experiencing re-adjustment issues.

Wagner runs an art workshop for vets at the Lebanon Valley VA Medical Center.

“It seemed that every vet got something different out of it. Some confidence, also started selling their work. A couple of them talked me and they were in national shows,” Wagner said.

The art allows the veterans to decompress and enjoy time away from reality, allowing them to be in better moods.

“We did things that they enjoyed and brought good thoughts,” Wagner said. “So we focused on that.”

Being able to provide a creative escape is a humbling factor. One that Hower doesn’t take lightly.

“When I first started it was just a dream,” Hower said. “Now it’s evolved into something that I have to do. I can’t not do it.”

The exhibit is open to the public until Thanksgiving.