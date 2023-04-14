LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned Lego store recently opened its now second storefront location in the Midstate.

Brick Heads are owned and operated by a local Lego enthusiast named Ron Daggett, who opened his first Lego store location in Lancaster City on 1st Queen Street right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 8 months into his opening, he was forced to close his debut Brick Heads location.

According to Daggett, shortly after the closure, two years ago he opened a new 1,400 square-foot Lancaster location, at 2724 Lititz Pike. Most recently, Brick Heads welcomed an even bigger 2,500-square-foot location in Middletown, at 2285 W. Harrisburg Pike, which opened its doors about four months ago back in January 2023.

Brick Heads is a one-stop shop for any and all of your Lego needs – offering thousands of individual Lego pieces and thousands of full Lego sets.

“Between our two stores, I would dare to say [that we have] 2,500 different sets available,” Daggett said.

In addition to offering Lego sets and pieces, both Brick Heads locations also hold monthly Lego building competitions for children in the area. According to Daggett, the dates of the competitions vary between each location, but the Lancaster Brick Heads hold its building competition every first Friday of the month.

These competitions each have different themes for the builders to follow -the winners get to keep their Lego builds, and they also receive a $25 gift card. There is no admissions fee to enter the competition.

“I have always been a kid at heart, so it’s really rewarding to be able to put a smile on a kid’s face,” Daggett said. “I have had numerous customers come in and thank me for opening a Lego shop in the area, because there was just nothing like this nearby.”

Another big part of the Lego store’s sales is from their online shop, called Brick Link, where they also sell thousands of different Lego sets and pieces.

If you are interested in checking out Brick Heads online store, you can click here.

In the future, Brick Heads hope to expand and open other stores outside of Pennsylvania. According to Daggett, he hopes to one day have up to 8 Brick Heads locations and hopes to open those locations in various areas along the east coast.

Both of the Brick Heads locations share the same hours of operation: