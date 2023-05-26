MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time café in Manheim, which is located in a historic location, recently announced its upcoming closure.

The Brick House Cafe is owned and operated by David Reist, who first purchased the historic property back in 2006. According to Reist, following the initial 2006 opening of The Brick House Café, they then closed their doors in 2009 to construct a commercial kitchen in the establishment – they reopened about a year later in 2010.

According to their website, the building that currently houses The Brick House Café was first built back in 1865 by Christopher Reist, who turned out to be an ancestor of the current Reist family owners. Most notably, the building was taken over by Elias E. Kready Sr. back in 1904 and then became the historic E. E. Kready General Store – it would remain a general store until 1970 and was then sold in 1996.

The Brick House Café announced its upcoming closure on Facebook last weekend on Sunday, May 26. According to Reist, the reasons for the announced closure included labor shortages, difficulties dealing with the increased prices of goods, and an overall increase in operational costs.

“We did not pick Manheim years ago, rather we were called here for a season and for a purpose and now it is time for us to turn the page. In many ways, it is not easy to say goodbye, but through the strength that does not come from within, we know that more doors will open for all of us and for you as a community,” the announcement said.

The Brick House Café’s last day of operation will be this Saturday, May 27, according to the announcement.

“It has been a privilege to serve this Manheim community, we have seen so many tremendous changes over the years,” Reist explained. “It’s been great for us, but now it’s time to pass the torch.”

The Brick House Cafe is located at 60 N. Main Street in Manheim and their hours of operation are:

Mondays // 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Reist, his family plans on putting the property up for sale in the near future, and there have already been multiple interested people in the property. Reist plans to go back to his roots and work in landscaping.

