LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s long-time Long’s Park Art Festival is returning soon for the 45th year.

Organizers say this year’s festival will feature 200 nationally acclaimed and juried artists who will display more than 20 mediums of art including glass, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, photography, and more.

“After 45 years, it’s tremendous to see how our community continues to support this Festival and the artists,” Rick Faulkner, art festival director said. “Year after year, it just keeps getting better, and I’m overjoyed to see so many first-time attendees build their own love of art for life.”

Visitors will be able to walk along the tree-lined paths of the festival, enter the Raffle Art

Gallery for a chance to win original, handcrafted pieces, and try local food and beverages, including wine, craft beer, and coffee.

Some popular vendors in attendance will include Joe on the Go, Traveling J’s, Chellas, Harvey’s BBQ and more.

Photo courtesy Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation

Admission to the festival is $15 for one day and $25 for an all-weekend pass. For the first time this year, people under 18 will be able to come for free.

Tickets can be purchased online at longspark.org. All proceeds will go to the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation.

The Festival will be held in Long’s Park, located at 1441 Harrisburg Pike at Rt. 30 in Lancaster.

On Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2 the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, September 3 it will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.