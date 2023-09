(WHTM)– The Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day convoy “almost” set a record.

Nearly 400 truckers took part this year with 50 Make-A-Wish kids riding along through Lancaster County. The final tally is in and the convoy raised more than $553,000 which is the second highest in the convoy’s 34-year history.

About 75% of that money will grant wishes this year to children in the Midstate and Philadelphia areas.