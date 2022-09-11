EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Hempfield Township, along with the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), have arrested a man who barricaded himself during a domestic situation early Sunday morning.

According to The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

When police arrived, the suspect shot at officers and barricaded himself indie an apartment at the Park City Apartments. Lancaster County SERT teams then responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. The suspect fired shots at SERT officers numerous times.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Surrounding apartments were evacuated and an area of McGovernvile Road/ Route 741 was closed for a time due to the incident.

At 6:30 a.m the suspect was taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing into this incident, and more details will be released at a later date.