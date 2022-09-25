MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Borough Police were dispatched to a shooting that took place during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street at 3:15 a.m. in the borough for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were both shot, sustaining injuries in the hand and arm.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses and victims were able to identify 40-year-old Dustin Wolf from Manheim as the suspect. Wolf had fled the scene prior to police arriving. Witnesses also reported to police that the shooting took place after an argument and that the victims and suspect knew each other.

Officers were able to establish a perimeter at Wolf’s address in the first block of South Main Street in the borough. He was then located and arrested.

Wolf is expected to be arraigned and charged after consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.