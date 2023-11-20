WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man they say pointed a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident.

According to the West Earl Township Police Department, on Nov. 4, the victim reported that a man, later identified as Kori Glaze, allegedly displayed and pointed a silver firearm at them during a road rage incident on Route 222 South near Route 772.

Officers then coordinated with surrounding police departments to locate a blue Chevy Equinox with Pennsylvania registration.

Police said the victim provided crucial information and an investigation determined that Glaze was the operator of the vehicle and had the described firearm.

A warrant was issued for Glaze’s arrest, and he voluntarily surrendered at the West Earl Township Police Department. He has been charged with one count of terroristic threats and one count of simple assault.

Glaze, from Berks County, was then arraigned and had his bail set at $20,000, which he posted. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.