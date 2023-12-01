(WHTM) — A man has been arrested in Lancaster County after police searched for four hours following a report of shots fired on Friday morning, December 1.

Around 1 a.m. Manheim Township Police responded to 800 block of New Holland Ave for a report of a man walking around firing his weapon at random.

While investigating, police say they heard additional shots fired near Burle Business Park. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police was also called to help establish a perimeter and search.

Eventually, after a four hour search, 21-year-old David Ramos was located at the 700 block of E Walnut St. Police said Ramos appeared intoxicated and was in possession of a 9mm handgun and a stolen Ring doorbell camera.

Police say they determined the incident originated in Lancaster city and the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is now charging Ramos with 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, 1 count of theft by unlawful taking, 1 count of public drunkenness, and 1 count of firearms discharged in the City of Lancaster.