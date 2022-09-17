EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County.

According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.

Ramos fled on a bike, and police were able to locate him about 30 minutes later hiding in the 1800 block of North Reading Road behind the tree line.

Police then recover all of the property and found Ramos trying to use a credit he stole from the victim at a Dollar General store. Ramos was found with two crack pipes as well as the other items he stole from earlier.

He was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison n charges of theft, access device fraud, and possession of drug paraphernalia