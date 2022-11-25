EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New York has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station.

According to East Cocalico Township Police, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps- Valerio of Corona, New York allegedly stole the fuel between the months of July and Sept. 2022. Police say that Payamps-Valerio allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at the Redner’s Market at 1305 North Reading Road.

Police say he allegedly pumped $138,600 worth of diesel fuel into a large storage container in the back of his van.

The investigation led officers to obtain three arrest warrants for the individuals involved.

Payamps-Valerio was notified of the outstanding warrant and turned himself in at District Court and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.