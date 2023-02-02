WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in multiple crashes at different locations in Warwick Township, fleeing the scene after each crash.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Brian Keith Fisher was allegedly involved in multiple crashes that all took place at different locations throughout Warwick township.

Police say that Fisher allegedly fled the scene of each crash.

Officers discovered that Brian Keith Fisher had been drinking during their interactions with him on Jan. 15, police say.

According to police, Fisher failed field sobriety tests and was taken into police custody, where he was transported to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department headquarters for further DUI testing and processing.

Fish was charged with DUI – General Impairment, as well as a charge of Incapable of Safe Driving.