LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Man charged after Franklin and Marshall College campus security contacted police after female students discovered hidden cameras in dorm bathrooms.

Police say, the unaware individuals were seen in full states of nudity and had conversations recorded by the cameras.

John Riley was allegedly caught on video placing the cameras in the dorm bathrooms. Campus security was able to identify Riley as the suspect, police state.

Riley later turned himself in and is being charged with four counts each of interception of wire recorded communication, criminal use of communication facility and invasion of privacy, and two counts of possession of instruments of a crime.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and are urging any other victims to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau by calling 717-735-3300.