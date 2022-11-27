EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Leola man has been charged with a criminal attempt to commit burglary after an incident allegedly took place on Oct. 29, 2022, in Lancaster County.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, 30-year-old Keron Shockley was allegedly wielding an axe as he attempted to gain entry into an apartment in the first block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata. He allegedly began to break out windows and the door with the axe.

Police say that the occupant of the apartment screamed upon hearing the jarring sound, which stopped Shockley’s attempt to access the apartment.

Before Shockley fled the area, he allegedly broke an additional window and the windshield of a car with his axe.

Police used multiple witness statements and video evidence to identify Shockley.

Shockley posted bail and is awaiting his preliminary hearing. He is presumed innocent.