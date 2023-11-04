MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has been charged with drawing hate symbols on the Millersville University campus.

According to court dockets, Ethan Rosencrans is charged with one felony count of institutional vandalism. He could face up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to our media partner LNP/Lancaster Online, the arrest was made after footage revealed the 20-year-old and two others drew swastikas on an elevator and sidewalk of the university.

Rosencrans is not a student at the school and has admitted to drawing both swastikas. They have been removed, costing the school $200.

According to court dockets, Rosencrans’ bail is set at $75,000. He has his preliminary hearing on Nov. 3.