LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man died after a crash that happened on the evening of July 11 in West Donegal Township in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office, the coroner responded to a vehicle crash on Rutts Road at about 10:23 a.m.

When the coroner arrived they pronounced the man dead at 11:11 p.m.

The coroner said the man was operating a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The primary cause of death is still pending investigation but the coroner’s physical assessment of the scene revealed significant trauma.

According to the coroner, an autopsy was not conducted and the man was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation.