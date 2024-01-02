LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County Tuesday evening.

An 80-year-old man from Lititz suffered life-threatening injuries after the three-vehicle crash and was rushed to the hospital, Northern Lancaster Regional Police said in a news release.

The Lititz man was heading south on Lititz Pike when he tried to take a left hand turn onto Millport Road east but ended up in the path of 2011 Kia Optima being driven by a 27-year-old from Lancaster. After the crash, a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck was also hit, but the driver was not hurt.

Police say that the Kia driver may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Lititz Fire Company, EMS assisted Northern Lancaster Regional Police at the crash scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 717-733-0965.