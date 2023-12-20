LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County restaurant employee had a gun pulled on them when police say they confronted a customer about not paying.

A news release from Susquehanna Township Police states that the incident happened at the Marietta Tavern at 324 West Market Street, sometime before 9 pm.

There was a man and woman who police describe to be both in their mid to late 40s that came into the bar and ordered food and drink. Police say that after waiting for their food, the man went into the back, an employee-only area, and asked what was taking so long.

A worker then confronted the man who then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the employee in the head while he was pointing it.

Police described the man as having long brown hair, a beard, and glasses and he was wearing a dark orange sweatshirt, a news release said. An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (717)-426-1164.