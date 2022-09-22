LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases.

In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case.

On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge ordered Dave Sinopoli of East Hempfield Township to be tried in the case.

abc27 reported earlier this year that investigators got his DNA off of a coffee cup that he threw away at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Biechler was found dead in her Manor Township apartment on the evening of December 5, 1975, after she was stabbed multiple times at her Kloss Drive home after returning from the grocery store in the early evening hours. Her aunt and uncle discovered her at approximately 8:46 p.m. and called the police.