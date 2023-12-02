MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police say they are looking for a man who has been charged following an investigation into a series of package thefts from a USPS sorting facility.

Police have said that they are looking for 44-year-old Darius Wilson of York County. Wilson has been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking.

Investigators said that the facility manager at 1400 Harrisburg Pike alerted employers of an uptick in cell phones going missing from the mail stream after passing through. Upon further investigation, officers said it was found that Wilson had allegedly sold 70 of the cell phones at various locations while working at the facility.

The total value of cell phones is over $36,000 according to police.

A criminal complaint has been filed and an arrest warrant has been obtained for Wilson.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.