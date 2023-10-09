MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Manheim Community Farm show begins on Monday with many fun activities and shows off local businesses, livestock, and food.

The annual farm show runs from Monday, Oct. 9 to Friday, Oct 13. The show features many vendors from across the Manheim region, as well as across Lancaster County. The show also features two parades that go through the borough, as well as Queen, Jr. Queen, and Princess Competitions.

The Children’s Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, and will make its way through Memorial Drive, Adele Avenue, Oak Street, and Gramby Street all within the borough.

The main farm show parade will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11 beginning at 7 p.m. The route for the parade can be seen by clicking here.

Along with the parades, livestock is featured, as well as vendors showcasing businesses and products, an Antique Tractor exhibit, cornhole tournaments, as well as a food court with many treats.

The show features free admission and parking throughout the week. The farm show recommends that all visitors park at the Manheim BIC Church, located on Penryn Road, and take the free shuttle into the farm show area. Handicap parking is available on Adele Avenue.

More information regarding the farm show, including a full schedule of events, can be found by clicking here.