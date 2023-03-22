MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of many illegal drugs.

According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Eric Wilson was arrested on March 16 after being found to be in possession of 45 grams of crack cocaine, five grams of meth, 12 Xanax pills, 25 grams of marijuana, and three scales with drug residue on them.

During the month of March, members of the Lancaster Drug Task Force began to investigate Wilson for sales of crack cocaine.

The office states that investigators purchased crack from Wilson on at least two different occasions.

On March 16, a search warrant was executed by the Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Manheim Borough Police Department at Wilson’s residence which allegedly revealed the drugs, scales, and $1,581.

Wilson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David Miller and is currently being held on $150,000 bail.