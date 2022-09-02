EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple offenses related to an incident that occurred back in 2019.

According to East Hempfield Township Police, 74-year-old Charles Albert Reed was involved in an incident back in November 2019 and which was reported to police in April 2022.

The release said the incident occurred at Reed’s residence on Graystone Road, in East Hempfield Township where Reed allegedly inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl that was in his care.

Reed has been charged with the following:

Unlawful Contact with Minor- Sexual Offenses

Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

Corruption of Minors

Reed was charged on Sept. 1 2022 and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik and bail was set at $100,000, which Reed was unable to post.