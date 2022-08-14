MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County are looking for a suspect they say vandalized portions of the borough’s police station on Saturday, Aug. 13.

According to a release from police, at around 5:30 p.m., an area resident contacted officers about a man who appeared to be intoxicated and was requesting to be taken to the hospital. Officers made contact with the man, who was identified as 50-year-old Jason Ramey of Manheim. Ramey was then taken to a local hospital.

After returning from the call, officers discovered that at 5:12 p.m., Ramey had allegedly thrown rocks at windows at the police department, which caused substantial damage to several windows and doors.

Ramey was seen on police department security cameras causing the damage to the station.

The damage is estimated to be over $5,000.



Photos provided by Manheim Borough Police

Ramey was charged with felony counts of institutional vandalism and criminal Mischief, along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness. Ramey’s current whereabouts are unknown and he is wanted by the Manheim Borough Police on related warrants.

Anyone who has information on Ramey’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police at 717-664-1180.