MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes have a life-saving message for their peers and for you.

“They’re creating a message for teens and teens listen best to their peers,” said Danielle Horon, Traffic Safety Specialist.

Students from Manheim Township High School submitted more than 20 designs for Lancaster County’s No Excuse Youth Traffic Safety Billboard Design Contest. It is a way for students to remind everyone of safe driving.

“We’re just getting teens to think about this and get amazing how you’re getting the same age group to work on something that’ll mostly apply to teams but it’s mostly teams who are getting racing driving accidents, ” winner Adrianna Anujin said.

AAA calls the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day — when school is out, and young drivers are on the road — the 100 deadliest days of the year for teens.

“Being able to have the connection with driving safety teens are you know, especially our high schoolers are getting their driver’s license they’re getting out there they’re driving and we want them to be able to be as safe as possible,” said Courtney Hauer, Technology Teacher for Manheim Township High School.

But the billboard isn’t just meant for teens.

“People driving past this billboard are not all teens, so to able to get the message out. You know hey drive safe it’s not a race so you’re looking at this billboard from a team’s perspective but there’s so many others that are looking at it as well,” said Horan.

You can see the billboards going northbound on Manheim Pike. The students hope people take in the message and make sure they are driving as safely as possible.