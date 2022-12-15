MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Turkey Hill in Manheim Township on Monday.

The alleged robbery took place on Monday, Dec. 12 at around 10:06 p.m. at the Turkey Hill located at 806 New Holland Avenue, police say.

Police are asking that if anyone recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the robbery they should contact Detective Anthony Lombardo of the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 ext. 1587.