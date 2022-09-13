LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Public Library is hosting its 14th annual book sale from Sept. 13-15.

The three-day event is taking place at the roller skating rink at the Overlook Activities Center in Lancaster. Over 50,000 items are for sale. Along with books, the sale also offers CDs, DVDs, and puzzles.

Hardcover books cost $2, children’s hardcover books are $1, paperback books are 50 cents, DVDs are $1, CDs are 50 cents, and puzzles are $1, according to a release about the sale.

Proceeds from the sale will help the library purchase materials, host programs, and upgrade equipment.

The sale runs Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.