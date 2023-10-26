MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township swore in its new police chief Monday night at the township commissioners meeting.

Chief Duane M. Fisher is originally from York County and grew up in Dover, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Dover Area High School and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Science with a business minor from York College.

Fiser also holds a Master’s Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia and graduated from the FBI National Academy Class 276.

Courtesy Manheim Township Police Department

Fisher began his career in law enforcement in 1996 at the Jackson Township Police Department in York County.

In 1998 he became a police officer in Mount Lebanon Police Department in Allegheny County where he eventually retired as a Lieutenant. After, Fisher served as the Chief of Police at the Allegheny Township Police Department in Westmoreland County until taking on his new role in Manheim Township.