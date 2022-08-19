MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing $400 in energy drinks from a supermarket back in June of 2022.

According to police, 42-year-old Daisy Vasquez selected $404.71 worth of energy drinks and placed them in a shopping car at the Weis markets on Millersville Pike. She then attempted to leave the store without paying.

Loss prevention was able to stop her and recover the stolen items when Vasquez then fled the scene. A criminal complaint, as well as an arrest warrant, was obtained.

She was eventually arrested by Lancaster City police and was taken to the Lancaster County prison, where she was arraigned and confined on $10,000 bail.