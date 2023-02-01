LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Marietta has been charged with seven counts of DUI and more after his role in a fatal crash that took place in Dec. of 2022.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 3 at around 1:17 a.m., West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road.

Officers observed a white Ford Bronco with heavy front-end damage. The driver of the vehicle, 63-year-old Larry K. Rapp, was extricated from the driver’s seat and treated by EMS, police say.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, police saw that there was a passenger in the vehicle that didn’t show any signs of life. It was ruled that this victim died due to multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, a reconstruction of the crash showed left tire marks in the grass roadway edge, which then went down an embankment, and lead up to the collisions that the car made with three separate trees before it came to final rest by the roadway. The weather at the time of the crash was cloudy, with the road being dry and clear of any debris. It was also noted that Rapp did not attempt to steer or brake the car in a preventative manner.

Officers and EMS reported that there was a heavy odor of alcohol coming from Rapp and police executed a search warrant for a blood sample that showed Rapp’s blood alcohol concentration to be 0.22%, which is nearly three times over the legal limit.

Rapp’s blood sample also showed findings of cocaine and THC. These were found after the blood sample was sent to NMS labs for testing, police say.

According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, Rapp also admitted to operating the vehicle that night and had consumed alcohol, and potentially cocaine, prior to driving. Rapp also said that his vehicle wasn’t properly inspected due to exhaust issues and that he was familiar with the roadway he was driving on.

Later search warrants showed that the vehicle was in working condition and that there weren’t any mechanical problems that would have contributed to the crash, however the inspection was expired, police say.

Rapp is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle with DUI; Homicide by Vehicle; seven counts of Driving Under the Influence; Possession of a Marijuana; and summary offenses of Disregarding Traffic Lanes and Operating a Vehicle Without a Valid Inspection.

West Hempfield Township Police Department Corporal Ryan McKernan filed charges which were approved by First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown and Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Blazier.