(WHTM) – The Market at the Wilbur in Lititz is closing.

According to our media partner LNP, all vendors at the market must leave by Sunday.

The space at 54 North Broad Street will be turned into a new restaurant, however, there is no word on when it will open.

The market once offered “scratch pasta, Acai bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, (and) fresh meat.”