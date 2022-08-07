LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Kentucky on Monday, Aug 8., one week after the deadly flash flooding.

More rain is in the forecast for the area. But, helps is on the way from the Midstate.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Mennonite Disaster Service Executive Director Kevin King headed to Kentucky Sunday afternoon. King will be meeting with potential partners like churches to find a location for volunteers who will be helping with the recovery efforts.

A trailer full of supplies like mops, tools, and equipment will be driven down to Kentucky. King said there are plenty of people who need help.

“We are learning that they only had 20 minutes notice to get their things and to get out and the flood waters rose so fast they did not have time to get those momentos or the pictures or the family things that are important to them,” King said.

If you can’t volunteer, the best way you can help is to donate money. The people who are recovering will receive it and can then buy all the supplies that they will truly need.

For more information and to donate to the Kentucky flood victims, click here.