LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of miles away remains conflict between Israel and Palestine. In Lancaster, people are pleading for an end to the war.

Around 115 Mennonites from about a dozen churches rallied at the office of congressman Lloyd Smucker demanding a ceasefire.

Smucker was not at his office at the time of the rally and did not comment afterwards.

The Mennonites performed songs, prayers and providing personal testimonies along with messages from those still in Gaza.

“It’s important for Mennonites to speak out. Mennonites have been working in Israel Palestine for 75 years working with both Palestinians and Israelis for a just peace for both peoples,” Alain Weaver said.

Weaver attends East Chestnut Mennonite Church, but he used to live in Gaza.

He worked for a Christian humanitarian organization, and is now receiving texts from friends who fear for their lives.

“Many friends in Gaza [are sending] short texts but saying there’s no safe place here,” Weaver said. “My father was killed. My sister was killed. I’ve lost my home. Just heartbreaking texts.”

Michael George is also calling for peace. His path is unique.

“I’m a Mennonite Palestinian. My father came to the United States through Mennonite Missions in the West Bank in Hebron,” George said.

The Mennonites are not rooting for any side. They are solely hopeful for the end of tragedy and lives lost.

“People need to call for peace,” George said. “We can’t demonize the other group.”