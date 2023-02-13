LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — College tuition can be very expensive, with most students in the year 2023 paying $9,571 a semester, according to prosperityforamerica.org.

Many different factors go into the overall cost of tuition for students. The university’s location, history, degree offerings, and many more factors can impact the amount of money you’ll be spending for a degree.

If you’re curious what the most expensive college in the United States is, you might be surprised to find out that it is right here in the Midstate.

According to thecollegeinvestor.com, Franklin & Marshall College is the most expensive college in the United States, with tuition coming in at $65,652 a year.

Franklin & Marshall College is an undergraduate liberal arts college located in Lancaster. The college is one of the oldest colleges in the United States. It was founded in 1787 with a financial gift from Benjamin Franklin. In 1853, the college merged with Marshall College to become the university it is today.

If you’re curious, here is a list of the remaining top 10 most expensive colleges in the United States:

10. Harvey Mudd College – $62,516

9. Brown University – $62,680

8. Haverford – $62,850

7. Boston College – $62,950

6. University of Southern California – $63,468

5. Tufts University – $63,804

4. Vassar College – $63,840

3. Reed College – $64,450

2. Columbia University – $65,524

1. Franklin & Marshall College – $65,652

It is important to note that these numbers don’t include room, board, and other expenses, such as textbooks.