LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy.

“We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi.

The Dinard family was at the Tanger Outlets today and missed the crowds.

“Pre-holiday shopping was crazy and so we didn’t do it. We didn’t come out. We did some online but it’s really nice that today we can walk around the stores and browse,” Dinardi said.

Even though Christmas is over, people are still shopping for loved ones, and taking advantage of sales.

Many retailers have slashed prices on leftover inventory, offering as much as a 75 percent discount.

“We’re looking to take home some bags. We have childcare. Daycare is still closed but we do have grammies. Grammies run the world,” said Brent and Beth Winder.