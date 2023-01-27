EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Turkey Hill employee was charged in the alleged theft of nearly $5,000 worth of lottery tickets.

Police state they were called to investigate the theft of lottery tickets from a Turkey Hill convenience store located at 2501 North Reading Road.

According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, it was found that 58-year-old Barbara Jean Fisher allegedly took over $4,600 worth of lottery tickets without paying for them. She was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Police say that Fisher was previously employed at Turkey Hill between the months of August and November 2022.

Fisher was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and was arraigned at District Court and released on $5,000 unsecured bail, police say.