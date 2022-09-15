MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University hosted a trade delegation from to discuss international business and trade opportunities on Thursday morning.

Thirty local business leaders were able to meet with the Ghanaian delegation with the goal of establishing partnerships and improving trade.

Organizers say the delegation can learn a lot about what Lancaster has to offer. Millersville University’s President is originally from Ghana and hopes this creates a future partnership.

“This is not only trade but education. As a university president, one of my goals is to provide our students with hands-on experience and as students in international business, get a chance to interact with real practitioners in what you’ll be learning in the classroom, President of Millersville University Dr. Daniel Wubah said.

“We are aware that the Lancaster area has a very strong business community so we thought it would be a good idea to bring some of the delegates here to interact with other businesses here,” President of the U.S. Ghana Chamber of Commerce Florence Toron-Hart.

This was the first time the university hosted an event like this, and hopes to have more in the future.