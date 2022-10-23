MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville Borough police are looking for a woman who they believe may be at special risk.

According to a Facebook post from the police, they are looking for 64-year-old Wanda Carl. She was last seen in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue on Friday, Oct. 21. Carl was operating a mint green 2014 Subaru Impreza with Pa. Registration JVL-8646.

The car has a long scratch along the right side.

Carl is 5 foot 2 inches tall and has brown hair which is greying and brown eyes.

If you have seen Carl you are asked to call 911 or Millersville Borough PD at 717-872-4657.