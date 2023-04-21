MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University has settled a lawsuit over a student’s death for $1.5 million.

According to abc27’s media partner LNP/Lancaster Online, Millersville does not admit liability but wants to avoid future legal costs in the case of Karlie Hall, who was strangled and beaten to death in her dorm room in 2015.

Her boyfriend, Gregorio Orrostieta, was convicted of her death and sentenced to as much as 40 years in prison.

At the time of his arrest, officials said Orrostieta and Hall were at a party the night before her death when the two got into a fight and returned to Hall’s dorm room. Police say Orrostieta told them he shoved Hall, causing her to fall and hit her head, then struck her in the face.

Hall’s family sued the university, claiming it could have done more to prevent her death if it had taken action after previous violent incidents.